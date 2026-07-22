The "New Normal" Of Audio Quirks Submitted For Linux 7.2-rc5
Linux sound subsystem maintainer Takashi Iwai of SUSE sent out this week's batch of sound fixes that he describes as "A collection of fixes that have been accumulated recently. The amount is still "new normal", but all small fixes. Mostly hardware-specific quirks, but including a few core fixes, too." The "new normal" has been a common phrase recently to reflect the increased tempo of patches as well as security/bug disclosures all due to the increased pace of AI/LLM activity.
In the past it would have been viewed as a lot of fixes for this later stage of the kernel cycle, but this week's Linux 7.2-rc5 sound fixes include:
- Fixing silent streams with the Intel HDMI keep-alive silent mode. This fixes code added back in 2022 for Alder Lake and DG2/Alchemist hardware.
- A fix for detecting the internal digital microphone on the AMD-powered MSI Vector A16 HX A8WIG laptop.
- Adding some new Sound Open Firmware quirks for new Dell XPS Wildcat Lake and Dell XPS Panther Lake models to enable the sidecar amp configuration.
- The HP ZBook 8 G2a laptop needs an inverted LED quirk handling for opposite speaker mute LED polarity.
- A fixed rate quirk for the JBL Quantum650 Wireless headset.
- More pop noise quirks for the Dell Pro QC1255.
- A qurik for the HP EliteBook 830 G8 (8AB8) to enable the mute LED.
- Fixing speakers on the Lunnen Ground 14.
- Fixing speakers on the Alienware x16 R2.
- Fixing some ASUS TUF ACP70-based systems like the TUF Gaming Vivobook 18 and TUF Gaming A14 FA401EA so the SoundWire driver is properly loaded on those platforms.
- A quirk for the HP Pavilion x360 to deal with silent output.
Lots of quirks this week! The full list of patches can be found via this pull request.
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