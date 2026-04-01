Linux 7.2-rc1 Released: "Things Look Reasonably Normal" While Landing AMDGPU HDMI 2.1 FRL, AMD ISP4 & CAS

Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Kernel on 28 June 2026 at 04:04 PM EDT. 3 Comments
LINUX KERNEL
As expected, Linux 7.2-rc1 was released a brief time ago to cap off the Linux 7.2 merge window. Now it's off for eight weeks or so of testing before Linux 7.2 stable is released that will in turn go on to power the likes of Fedora 45 and Ubuntu 26.10.

Linux 7.2 merged many new features including Cache Aware Scheduling, various other performance optimizations, the innovative USB4STREAM feature from Intel, fixes for the new NTFS driver from Linux 7.1, elimination of the strncpy API after six years of work, the new ARCTIC Fan Controller driver, the introduction of the AMD ISP4 driver, and the initial work on AMDGPU HDMI 2.1 FRL support. My lengthy Linux 7.2 feature overview will be published in the next few days. Linux 7.2 is measuring in at more than 43 million lines.

Linux 7.2-rc1 Git tag


Linus Torvalds wrote in the 7.2-rc1 announcement:
"So two weeks have passed, and the merge window is closed. Things look reasonably normal for this release (knock wood), and I'm appending my merge shortlog below, since we obviously have much to many changes to list individually.

The stats look pretty normal, although another AMD header drop means that a third of the patch is just various AMD GPU register definitions.

That's not unusual in itself, and if you ignore that part the rest looks pretty normal too: just over half the patch is drivers (even when _not_ counting that AMD register dump, other GPU driver changes show up, but we've got a little bit of everything in there), with the rest being the usual spread of architecture updates, tooling, documentation, and core kernel updates."

Off to beginning more Linux 7.2 kernel performance benchmarking on my side.
3 Comments
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Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

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