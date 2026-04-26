Linux 7.1-rc1 Released With New NTFS Driver, FRED By Default & Much More
The Linux 7.1-rc1 kernel was just released for concluding the Linux 7.1 merge window. A lot of new features are in tow for this next kernel version that will then be out as stable in mid-June.
Among the exciting changes with Linux 7.1 are the new NTFS driver that aims to be the superior open-source NTFS kernel driver option, 12 new SoCs are supported by this kernel version, new Lenovo Legion Go drivers, Intel QAT Zstd support, more AMD Zen 6 enablement, a new Lenovo Yoga fan driver, Intel Linear Address Space Separation (LASS) is deemed in good shape for better security, numerous graphics drivers, and a variety of different performance optimizations. Plus various new audio hardware support and a variety of different peripherals now supported. On Phoronix will be out Linux 7.1 feature overview published in the next day or two for more summing up all of the many interesting Linux 7.1 changes.
There is also a lot of code removal include a number of old network drivers, dropping of Russia's Baikal CPU support, clearing out some old PCMCIA drivers, and beginning to phase out Intel i486 CPU support. Even so with the many removals, the Linux kernel codebase continues to grow and is just under 40 million lines.
Linux 7.1-rc1 benchmarking getting underway at Phoronix.
As of writing, Linus Torvalds' customary release messaging has yet to hit the LKML but will presumably be so soon, unless he is having mail snafu like on a few occasions. (Update: Torvalds' release commentary is now available.)
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