Linux 7.1 Delivers Performance Regression Fix For Sheaves

Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Kernel on 15 April 2026 at 08:28 PM EDT. 10 Comments
LINUX KERNEL
The Linux 7.1 kernel is bringing performance improvements for Sheaves, the per-CPU caching layer introduced several kernel cycles ago (Linux 6.18) for better efficiency on today's high core count hardware. Sheaves began as an opt-in feature but since Linux 7.0 is now being used for all caches.

With the expanded use of Sheaves, regression reports have turned up in some scenarios and so for Linux 7.1 some regressions are hopefully now addressed. A recent focus was on improving Sheaves performance for systems with memory-less NUMA nodes. This work is ensuring Sheaves are properly used on CPUs belonging to memory-less NUMA nodes.

Motivating the performance work was this bug report from a Red Hat engineer indicating a "severe performance regression" in cross-CPU Slab allocation on Linux 7.0. This code was too invasive to fix for Linux 7.0 so now the regression should be resolved with Linux 7.1.

As part of the SLAB updates for Linux 7.1, this Sheaves work is now in place to help with the performance.
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Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

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