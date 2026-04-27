With Linux 7.1 The Mainline Kernel Now Supports Real-Time "RT" On ARM

Written by Michael Larabel in Arm on 27 April 2026 at 09:27 AM EDT. 1 Comment
ARM
The Linux 7.1 mainline kernel will allow building a real-time "PREEMPT_RT" kernel for the ARM architecture with no longer needing any out-of-tree patches.

While there has been mainline Linux kernel support for real-time (RT) on x86/x86_64, ARM64 (AArch64), and RISC-V since Linux 6.12 and LoongArch RT since Linux 6.13, only now is the ARM (non-ARM64/AArch64) support for older SoCs seeing mainline real-time support with Linux 7.1.

The ARM support for real-time had continued to be carried by the few remaining out-of-tree RT patches but for Linux 7.1 the final hurdles have been overcome to get all the necessary bits in mainline. Prior to the Linux 7.1-rc1 release this past weekend,
this Git merge happened that cleaned up the ARM fault handling and in turn allowing PREEMPT_RT to work for mainline ARM Linux builds.

ARM RT


Indeed with today's v7.1-rc1-rt1 patch release, it notes all the ARM patches are gonee with "everything required" having made it into Linux 7.1-rc1.

As for what the out-of-tree RT patch queue is looking like these days, the bulk are some fixes to the Intel i915 DRM driver, adding a /sys/kernel/realtime entry to indicate it's a real-time kernel, and the remaining patches yet to be mainlined for enabling real-time support on PowerPC. The current patch queue as of Linux 7.1 Git can be found via this Git branch.
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Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

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