Many EXT4 Fixes Lined Up For Linux 7.0-rc6
Ahead of the Linux 7.0-rc6 kernel due to be released later today, quite a number of EXT4 file-system fixes were sent out this morning.
Ted Ts'o sent out the latest round of EXT4 fixes for Linux 7.0, which appear heavier than normal with various Syzkaller issues resolved, some memory leak fixes, a use-after-free bug, a potential crash, an fsync bug, and a variety of other fixes all making it into this stable pull:
"A lot of ext4 bug fixes including:
* Fix a number of Syzkaller issues.
* Fix memory leaks on error paths.
* Replace some BUG and WARN with EFSCORRUPTED reporting.
* Fix a potential crash when disabling discard via remount followed by an immediate unmount. (Found by Sashiko)
* Fix a corner case which could lead to allocating blocks for an indirect-mapped inode block numbers > 2**32.
* Fix a race when reallocating a freed inode that could result in a deadlock.
* Fix a user-after-free in update_super_work when racing with umount.
* Fix build issues when trying to build ext4's kunit tests as a module
* Fix a bug where ext4_split_extent_zeroout() could fail to pass back an error from ext4_ext_dirty().
* Avoid allocating blocks from a corrupted block group in ext4_mb_find_by_goal().
* Fix a percpu_counters list corruption BUG triggered by an ext4 extents kunit.
* Fix a potetial crash caused by the fast commit flush path potentially accessing the jinode structure before it is fully initialized.
* Fix fsync(2) in no-journal mode to make sure the dirtied inode is write to storage.
* Fix a bug when in no-journal mode, when ext4 tries to avoid using recently deleted inodes, if lazy itable initialization is enabled, can lead to an unitialized inode getting skipped and triggering an e2fsck complaint.
* Fix journal credit calculation when setting an xattr when both the encryption and ea_inode feeatures are enabled.
* Fix corner cases which could result in stale xarray tags after writeback.
* Fix generic/475 failures caused by ENOSPC errors while creating a symlink when the system crashes resulting to a file system inconsistency when replaying the fast commit journal."
More details on this big round of EXT4 fixes via this pull awaiting to be pulled by Linus Torvalds ahead of Linux 7.0-rc6 due out in the evening.
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