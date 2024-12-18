Intel Linux Graphics Driver To Do A Better Job Of Keeping Track Of Its Engine Busyness

Written by Michael Larabel in Intel on 18 December 2024 at 06:23 AM EST.
INTEL
A drm-intel-gt-next pull request was sent in today to DRM-Next of the latest batch of Intel kernel graphics driver updates destined for the upcoming Linux 6.14 cycle.

With this week's pull there is now more accurate engine busyness metrics for modern Intel integrated/discrete graphics relying on the GuC micro-controller submission. Some race conditions and bugs were discovered within the GuC engine busyness handling that resulted in a range of issues. But with the patches now in drm-intel-gt-next, that should all be fixed up for better reporting the engine busyness metrics.

Intel Arc B580 graphics card


Separately, this pull request also has a fix to ensure partial buffer object segment offsets never exceed the allowed maximum size, flushing the GuC CT receive tasklet during reset preparations, and a variety of debugging improvements and code clean-ups.

More details on these Intel GT updates for the week of new material for Linux 6.14 can be found via this pull request.
7 Comments
