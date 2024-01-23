Real-Time Patches Updated Against The Linux 6.8 Kernel

Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Kernel on 23 January 2024 at 12:38 PM EST. 1 Comment
LINUX KERNEL
It's 2024 and sadly the real-time (RT) patches still have yet to be mainlined for the Linux kernel. At least though the out-of-tree patches continue to be quickly re-based and decrease in size over time... Out today is the Linux v6.8-rc1-rt1 patches for bringing the real-time support against the in-development Linux 6.8 kernel.

Back in 2020 it was said the real-time "PREEMPT_RT" patches were held up due to a lack of funding for development and maintenance. In early 2022, Intel acquired Linutronix as the German firm principally responsible in recent years around the real-time patches. Nearly two years after becoming part of the Intel family, the real-time patches aren't over the finish line yet but are still pursuing that goal.

The main blocker it seems is still around the threaded / atomic printk support. That work remains ongoing.

In any event announced today is v6.8-rc1-rt1 as the first re-base of the real-time patches against the current Linux 6.8 development code. All of the patches can be found via this Git repo for those interested in the RT patches.

Here's to hoping that real-time "PREEMPT_RT" will finally make it into the mainline kernel in 2024.
