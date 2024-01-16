Intel Meteor Lake CPUs Will Be Able To Clock Higher On Linux 6.8
Following last week's Linux 6.8 power management updates, Linux PM/ACPI subsystem maintainer Rafael Wysocki of Intel sent out a secondary set of changes this morning. Most notable with this second round of power management material is allowing Intel Core Ultra "Meteor Lake" processors to clock higher with the P-State CPU frequency scaling driver.
Today's pull request has a notable patch for those that have purchased a new Intel Core Ultra notebook since the mid-December debut of Meteor Lake. Intel engineers had discovered that Meteor Lake processors may not be boosting as high as advertised under Linux with the widely-used Intel P-State CPUFreq driver. It's roughly a 100MHz difference that was discovered for the maximum one-core turbo frequency.
The fix to the Intel P-State driver that was first published last week is to update the hybrid scaling factor for Meteor Lake. The patch message explains:
"On some Meteor Lake platforms, maximum one core turbo frequency is not observed. During hybrid performance to frequency conversion, the maximum frequency is 100 MHz less. This results in requesting maximum frequency 100 MHz less.
For example when the max one core turbo is 4.9 GHz: MSR HWP_CAPABILITIES shows highest performance ratio for P-core is 0x3E. With the current scaling factor of 78741 (1.27x for converting frequency to performance) results in max frequency of 4.8 GHz. This results in capping the max scaling frequency as 4.8 GHz, which is 100 MHz less than the desired.
Add capability to define per CPU model specific scaling factor and define scaling factor of 80000 (1.25x for converting frequency to performance for P-cores) for Meteor Lake."
Today's power management pull has that patch so it will land in Linux 6.8 Git this week... Once Linus Torvalds is back online from the winter storm in the PNW.
It will be interesting to run some Intel Core Ultra 7 155H benchmarks on my Acer Swift Go 14 to see what sort of performance impact it equates to... It should be interesting considering the Windows vs. Linux Meteor Lake performance already showed to be in good shape. Benchmarks after Linux 6.8-rc1 next week.
3 Comments