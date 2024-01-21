StarFive RISC-V SoC's Camera Subsystem Driver Added To Linux 6.8

Written by Michael Larabel in Multimedia on 21 January 2024 at 02:43 PM EST. Add A Comment
Sent in last week were all of the media driver updates for Linux 6.8. Arguably most notable is the introduction of the StarFive Camera Subsystem driver as a new image sensor processor driver initially being treated as a staging driver.

The Linux kernel has seen a lot of upstream work for supporting the StarFive JH7110 as a RISC-V SoC found in the likes of the StarFive VisionFive 2. The latest mainline addition is this StarFive Camera Subsystem Driver for supporting the camera sub-system found with the JH7110.

StarFive VisionFive 2


Over the past number of months StarFive Tech has been working directly on this driver and after going through many iterations is now mainline for Linux 6.8. The SoC's camera subsystem features a Video-In Controller and an Image Signal Processor (ISP).

The media subsystem updates for Linux 6.8 also include new sensor drivers of gc0308, gc2145, Avnet Alvium, ov64a40, and tw9900. There is also a new camera driver for the STMicroelectronics STM32 DCMIPP.

More details on these media additions for Linux 6.8 via this pull request that has since been merged to mainline ahead of today's Linux 6.8-rc1 release.
