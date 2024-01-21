Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 19+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
StarFive RISC-V SoC's Camera Subsystem Driver Added To Linux 6.8
The Linux kernel has seen a lot of upstream work for supporting the StarFive JH7110 as a RISC-V SoC found in the likes of the StarFive VisionFive 2. The latest mainline addition is this StarFive Camera Subsystem Driver for supporting the camera sub-system found with the JH7110.
Over the past number of months StarFive Tech has been working directly on this driver and after going through many iterations is now mainline for Linux 6.8. The SoC's camera subsystem features a Video-In Controller and an Image Signal Processor (ISP).
The media subsystem updates for Linux 6.8 also include new sensor drivers of gc0308, gc2145, Avnet Alvium, ov64a40, and tw9900. There is also a new camera driver for the STMicroelectronics STM32 DCMIPP.
More details on these media additions for Linux 6.8 via this pull request that has since been merged to mainline ahead of today's Linux 6.8-rc1 release.