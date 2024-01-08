Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 19+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
Linux 6.8 EDAC Ready To Deal With Errors On AMD AI Accelerators & Intel Meteor Lake P/PS
On the AMD side they pull in support for the "AMD AI accelerators" and what they mean by that is the AMD Instinct MI300 series support. Out for a while now has been the EDAC patches for the Instinct MI300 and that's being mainlined in Linux 6.8. The patches recognize AMD Family 19 Models 0x90 to 0x9f within the AMD64 EDAC driver. The driver also now recognizes the HBM3 memory type found with the MI300A.
The Intel EDAC "igen6" driver has also seen a number of new platforms now supported too. The new Intel EDAC platform support in Linux 6.8 includes now handling Alder Lake N, Raptor Lake P, Meteor Lake P, and Meteor Lake PS SoCs. Those necessary ID bits are in place and ready to go for Linux 6.8.
Aside from the new Intel and AMD hardware support in the EDAC space, the rest of the EDAC updates for Linux 6.8 aren't particularly noteworthy.