Linux 6.8 EDAC Ready To Deal With Errors On AMD AI Accelerators & Intel Meteor Lake P/PS

Written by Michael Larabel in Hardware on 8 January 2024 at 07:00 AM EST. Add A Comment
HARDWARE
The Error Detection And Correction (EDAC) subsystem updates for Linux 6.8 have been submitted for dealing with ECC reporting under Linux and the other error detection/recovery driver updates.

On the AMD side they pull in support for the "AMD AI accelerators" and what they mean by that is the AMD Instinct MI300 series support. Out for a while now has been the EDAC patches for the Instinct MI300 and that's being mainlined in Linux 6.8. The patches recognize AMD Family 19 Models 0x90 to 0x9f within the AMD64 EDAC driver. The driver also now recognizes the HBM3 memory type found with the MI300A.

AMD MI300A


The Intel EDAC "igen6" driver has also seen a number of new platforms now supported too. The new Intel EDAC platform support in Linux 6.8 includes now handling Alder Lake N, Raptor Lake P, Meteor Lake P, and Meteor Lake PS SoCs. Those necessary ID bits are in place and ready to go for Linux 6.8.

Aside from the new Intel and AMD hardware support in the EDAC space, the rest of the EDAC updates for Linux 6.8 aren't particularly noteworthy.
Add A Comment
Related News
Memtest86+ 7.0 Released With IMC Polling & Initial ECC Polling
Linux Patch Allows For Better HP OMEN 17 Laptop Performance - But With Higher TDP
Zhaoxin Preparing Preferred Core Support For Their CPUs On Linux
More CXL Feature Code Prepped Ahead Of Linux 6.8
ASRock Launches AI QuickSet Software For Linux
TUXEDO Computers Updates Its Linux Control Center Software
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
AMD Proposes An FPGA Subsystem User-Space Interface For Linux
Ubuntu Looking At Discontinuing Its Source ISOs
GNU Boot Drops Some Motherboards & CPU Code After Discovering Non-Free Bits
Fedora 40 Looks To Provide Optimized x86_64 Binaries For Different HWCAPs
Canonical To Work On Improving Snap Support Across Linux Distributions
Wayland Enjoyed Many Successes In 2023
Red Hat Evaluating x86-64-v3 Requirement For RHEL 10
GNOME Merges RDP Graphical Remote Login Support