Linux 6.8 Crypto Provides Intel IAA Compression Accelerator Driver, QAT 420xx Hardware

Written by Michael Larabel in Intel on 21 January 2024 at 02:54 PM EST. Add A Comment
INTEL
When it comes to the Linux kernel's "crypto" subsystem for various cryptographic and compression algorithms and various hardware drivers, the new additions for Linux 6.8 are particularly interesting on the Intel side.

First up for Intel with the crypto pull is adding support for next-gen Intel QuickAssist Technology (QAT) accelerators. The Linux 6.8 kernel has wired up support for Intel QAT 420xx devices. The Intel QAT 420xx series hardware will feature more engines (up to 16 service engines and one administration engine) and support for the ZUC and SNow 3G wireless cipher algorithms. Intel QAT 420xx hardware should be good to go when it premieres, presumably later this year but details have been light on any QAT 420xx product information.

The other exciting Linux 6.8 crypto addition for Intel is introducing the IAA crypto compression kernel driver. The Intel Analytics Accelerators (IAA) have been supported under Linux since before the launch of Xeon Sapphire Rapids processors, but this new accelerator driver is for allowing the IAA blocks to be used by the kernel. Users of the kernel crypto API like Zswap and zRAM can now leverage IAA found on Sapphire Rapids, Emerald Rapids, and future Xeon Scalable processors.

The IAA kernel driver implements sync and async versions of the DEFLATE algorithm and has shown promising results for Zswap:

Intel results


This driver opens up IAA to new use-cases and can be leveraged by kernel code making use of the kernel crypto API rather than user-space software currently needing to be adapted to explicitly target the IAA accelerators.

The Linux 6.8 crypto pull more broadly drops some old/outdated algorithm support, adds incremental lskcipher/skcipher processing support, and other driver updates.

More details for those interested via the crypto pull merged last week for Linux 6.8. Linux 6.8-rc1 should be out in a few hours while the stable Linux 6.8 kernel will be out in March.
Add A Comment
Related News
Linux 6.8 Will Let You Know When x86 32-bit Support Is Disabled
Intel Meteor Lake CPUs Will Be Able To Clock Higher On Linux 6.8
Intel Submits Latest CXL Feature Code For Linux 6.8
Linux 6.8 Upstreams More Intel TDX Bits For Protecting KVM Guests
Intel CR 23.39.27427.23 Delivers Latest Open-Source GPU Compute Capabilities
Intel FFmpeg Cartwheel Updated With Meteor Lake Support & More DNN Functionality
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Rust-Written Linux Scheduler Showing Promising Results For Gaming Performance
~5 Minutes Of Coding Yields A 6%+ Boost To Linux I/O Performance
Hans Reiser Apologies For Social Mistakes, Comments On ReiserFS Deprecation From Prison
Git Developers Discuss The Possibility Of Beginning To Use Rust Code
Linux 6.8 Merge Window On Hiatus Due To Winter Storm
The Open-Source Community Is Still Maintaining Flash Player Support In 2024
A Fix For The Severe Linux Performance Regression Spotted By Torvalds
Linux Distributions Now Encouraged To Build GTK With Vulkan