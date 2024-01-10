Linux 6.8 To Support ACPI-Based Enumeration Of CSI-2 / MIPI Cameras
Along with the Linux 6.8 power management updates, maintainer Rafael Wysocki at Intel also sent in the ACPI updates for this next kernel version. While the ACPI changes for the kernel are often just routine churn, this cycle it's bringing a new feature: device enumeration for CSI-2 and MIPI DisCo for Imaging support. This will allow MIPI cameras moving forward to be enumerated via the platform firmware on ACPI-based systems.
The ACPI 6.4 specification adds CSI-2 resource descriptors for creating software nodes to represent a CSI-2 connection graph. These ACPI additions paired with the MIPI DisCo for Imaging specification allow for easier discovery and interoperability of MIPI CSI-2 connected devices moving forward. The MIPI DisCo "Discovery and Configuration" for Imaging 1.0 specification was published in December 2022 and makes it easier for supporting MIPI Camera Serial Interface 2 (CSI-2) devices via ACPI-based enumeration.
After several revisions over the past number of months, this CSI-2 and MIPI DisCo support for ACPI device enumeration is part of the ACPI pull for Linux 6.8. The ACPI pull also has various other code improvements and fixes.
