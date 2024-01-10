Linux 6.8 To Support ACPI-Based Enumeration Of CSI-2 / MIPI Cameras

Written by Michael Larabel in Hardware on 10 January 2024 at 05:50 AM EST. Add A Comment
HARDWARE
Along with the Linux 6.8 power management updates, maintainer Rafael Wysocki at Intel also sent in the ACPI updates for this next kernel version. While the ACPI changes for the kernel are often just routine churn, this cycle it's bringing a new feature: device enumeration for CSI-2 and MIPI DisCo for Imaging support. This will allow MIPI cameras moving forward to be enumerated via the platform firmware on ACPI-based systems.

The ACPI 6.4 specification adds CSI-2 resource descriptors for creating software nodes to represent a CSI-2 connection graph. These ACPI additions paired with the MIPI DisCo for Imaging specification allow for easier discovery and interoperability of MIPI CSI-2 connected devices moving forward. The MIPI DisCo "Discovery and Configuration" for Imaging 1.0 specification was published in December 2022 and makes it easier for supporting MIPI Camera Serial Interface 2 (CSI-2) devices via ACPI-based enumeration.

MIPI screenshot


After several revisions over the past number of months, this CSI-2 and MIPI DisCo support for ACPI device enumeration is part of the ACPI pull for Linux 6.8. The ACPI pull also has various other code improvements and fixes.
Add A Comment
Related News
Linux 6.8 HID: Steam Controller Driver Fixes From SteamOS, Nintendo NSO Controller Support
A Nifty Way To Access Linux Memory/RAM Information
Linux 6.8 EDAC Ready To Deal With Errors On AMD AI Accelerators & Intel Meteor Lake P/PS
Memtest86+ 7.0 Released With IMC Polling & Initial ECC Polling
Linux Patch Allows For Better HP OMEN 17 Laptop Performance - But With Higher TDP
Zhaoxin Preparing Preferred Core Support For Their CPUs On Linux
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Ubuntu Looking At Discontinuing Its Source ISOs
AMD Proposes An FPGA Subsystem User-Space Interface For Linux
GNOME Merges RDP Graphical Remote Login Support
Canonical To Work On Improving Snap Support Across Linux Distributions
Linux 6.8 Network Optimizations Can Boost TCP Performance For Many Concurrent Connections By ~40%
Open-Source Radeon Vulkan Driver Improvement Scores Huge Ray-Tracing Wins
Red Hat Evaluating x86-64-v3 Requirement For RHEL 10
Wayland Enjoyed Many Successes In 2023