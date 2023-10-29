Linux 6.7 Reworks PE Header Generation To Reduce Attack Area
One of the many early pull requests sent in for Linux 6.7 were the x86/boot changes that are headlined by a rework to the PE header generation in order to generate a modern, 4K-aligned kernel image view to ultimately aim for better system security.
Ard Biesheuvel led the effort on this PE header generation rework. He explained in the patch series last month:
"Now that the EFI stub boot flow no longer relies on memory that is executable and writable at the same time, we can reorganize the PE/COFF view of the kernel image and expose the decompressor binary's code and r/o data as a .text section and data/bss as a .data section, using 4k alignment and limited permissions.
Doing so is necessary for compatibility with hardening measures that are being rolled out on x86 PCs built to run Windows (i.e., the majority of them). The EFI boot environment that the Linux EFI stub executes in is especially sensitive to safety issues, given that a vulnerability in the loader of one OS can be abused to attack another.
In true x86 fashion, this is a lot more complicated than on other architectures, which have implemented this code/data split with 4k alignment from the beginning. The complicating factor here is that the boot image consists of two different parts, which are stitched together and fixed up using a special build tool.
After this series is applied, the only remaining task performed by the build tool is generating the CRC-32. Even though this checksum is usually wrong (given that distro kernels are signed for secure boot in a way that corrupts the CRC), this feature is retained as we cannot be sure that nobody is relying on this.
This supersedes the work proposed by Evgeniy last year, which did a major rewrite of the build tool in order to clean it up, before updating it to generate the new 4k aligned image layout. As this series proves, the build tool is mostly unnecessary, and we have too many of those already."
This work is the main highlight of the x86/boot changes submitted for the Linux 6.7 merge window.
