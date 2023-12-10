Linux 6.7-rc5 Released: "Nothing Looks Particularly Scary"

Linus Torvalds just released the fifth weekly release candidate of the forthcoming Linux 6.7 kernel. He's happy with how things have been pacing this stage of the cycle, particularly as he's been battling travels and a head cold this week.

Linus Torvalds wrote this evening in the 6.7-rc5 announcement:
"Well, this has been a week of travel, jetlag, and then a few days of getting over a nasty cold for me.

I think I'm mostly over it, but it does mean that I'm very happy that things have been pretty calm and it wasn't a problem that I was feeling pretty miserable at one point and sat at the computer only sporadically as a result.

The stats for rc5 all look very normal - the bulk is drivers (gpu, networking and sound being the biggest areas, but we've got a bit of everything in there), and then we have the usual mix of architecture fixes, filesystems, networking, core kernel and some selftest updates.

Nothing looks particularly scary, which is good, because if it had been, I wouldn't have had the capacity to deal with it last week.

Let's hope it stays that way even as I am getting better. Because the holidays are almost upon us, and I'm woefully underprepared."

Linux 6.7-rc5 tag


There are many new features coming with Linux 6.7. More Linux 6.7 kernel benchmarks to come on Phoronix soon.
