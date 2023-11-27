Happy Holidays! If you enjoy all the original Linux hardware reviews and open-source news content on Phoronix, consider joining Phoronix Premium this holiday season. For Black Friday / Cyber Monday, there is a cyber week special to go premium and enjoy an ad-free experience, native dark mode, and multi-page articles presented on a single page.
Linux 6.7-rc3 Released Following A Light Holiday Week
Given the US Thanksgiving holiday, this week was relatively light for Linux 6.7-rc3. Linus Torvalds wrote in the 6.7-rc3 announcement:
"The diffstat here is dominated by a couple of reverts of some Realtek phy code (accounting for almost a third of the diff).
But ignoring that, it's mostly fairly small, and all over the place. Ethernet drivers, smb client fixes, bpf selftests stand out as bigger areas, but we have random small driver updates (block, gpu, nvme, hid, usb) and some arch fixes (x86, parisc, loongarch, arm64) too. Some misc filesystem fixes."
Depending upon how the rest of the Linux 6.7 cycle plays out around the Christmas holidays, Linux 6.7 stable will either debut in the final days of 2023 or more than likely given the holidays could slip into early January.
Linux 6.7 delivers many new features including the mainline Bcachefs file-system support, Intel Meteor Lake integrated graphics promoted to stable, NVIDIA GSP firmware support within the Nouveau driver, retiring of Intel Itanium support, and more.