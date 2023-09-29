Linux 6.7 To Support New Intel DG2-G12 Stepping, More Raptor Lake IDs

Written by Michael Larabel in Intel on 29 September 2023 at 12:46 PM EDT. Add A Comment
INTEL
Intel's Linux graphics driver engineers have begun submitting their feature changes to DRM-Next of new i915 kernel driver feature material they are preparing for the Linux 6.7 cycle this winter.

Notable with this week's pull is beginning to land the Xe2 LPD support for Lunar Lake processors. As written in several Phoronix articles recently, Intel open-source software engineers have begun work on enabling Lunar Lake Xe2 graphics support under Linux. With Linux 6.7 will be the very early display enabling bits. Expect more Lunar Lake / Xe2 work to follow over the next several kernel cycles for that 2025 Intel platform.

This pull also adds in new Raptor Lake P and Raptor Lake U PCI IDs, presumably as part of the upcoming Intel Raptor Lake Refresh CPUs launching.

Intel Arc Graphics


Also new is support for a new DG2-G12 graphics card stepping. Intel's Linux driver has supported the DG2-G12 for a while but now there is support for a new stepping with the "0x1" revision ID.

This week's drm-intel-next pull also has Display Stream Compression (DSC) improvements, improved fast-sets for VRR and VRR, improved shared link bandwidth management, dropping of DG2 pre-production hardware workarounds, and other fixes and code improvements.

See this pull request of the new code on its way to staging in DRM-Next.
