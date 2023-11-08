Linux 6.7 Staging Drops The QLGE Ethernet & rtl8192u WiFi Drivers

Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Kernel on 8 November 2023 at 11:03 AM EST. 6 Comments
LINUX KERNEL
The staging changes for Linux 6.7 are on the heavier side in part due to many new contributors from Outreachy mailing in their first kernel patches with various minor fixes. But staging is also lightened up a bit by dropping a wired Ethernet and wireless driver as part of the ongoing kernel effort to remove unused and old WiFi drivers.

As I wrote about back in October, the QLogic 10Gb "QLGE" Ethernet driver is being removed. There's been no significant changes to this driver since January 2021 and no one has stepped up to maintain it.

QLogic PCIe Ethernet adapter


Since that article some users have voiced that they continue to use QLogic 10Gb Ethernet adapters, but at the same time there's been no one willing to step-up to maintain this driver... There was talk of after Linux 6.7-rc1 submitting this driver to the networking subsystem rather than staging, but again no one willing to step-up to maintain this driver. The latest discussion is agreeing not to add orphaned code back to the Linux kernel. So A QLGE DKMS kernel module has been setup via this GitHub repository for those wanting to use the driver on new kernels moving forward. If/when anyone steps up to improve the driver's code quality that it can meet mainline standards, it could be potentially added back into the Linux kernel but alas no one has committed to improving this driver and so for now those still using these adapters will have to resort to the DKMS module.

The other driver being removed is the rtl8192u WiFi driver that's been in staging. It turns out that this driver has been broken since 2016 without anyone stepping up to address the quality of this driver and apparently not much usage by Linux users. This driver is for the RealTek RTL8192U Wireless LAN NICs.

Removing these unmaintained drivers is part of the broader and ongoing Linux kernel effort for dropping drivers that aren't maintained or found to have no apparent users riding the latest mainline kernels.

The list of other random changes making up the Linux 6.7 staging pull can be found via this mailing list post.
6 Comments
Related News
New Set Of 86 Patches Overhaul The Linux Kernel's Preemption Model
IO_uring FUTEX Support In Linux 6.7 For A Nice Performance/Efficiency Boost
More FUTEX2 Bits Land In The Linux 6.7 Kernel
Linux 6.7 Boasts Some Scheduler Improvements & Intel IBRS Mitigation Change
Linux 6.7 Reducing The Roles For Some Insecure/Obsolete Crypto Algorithms
Linux 6.7 Continues Work On printk Threaded Printing
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Bcachefs Merged Into The Linux 6.7 Kernel
Intel Itanium IA-64 Support Removed With The Linux 6.7 Kernel
ReactOS "Open-Source Windows" Improving UEFI Boot, DirectX Work & NT6+ API Prep
NVIDIA 545.29.02 Linux Driver Released With Much Better Wayland Support
Fedora Linux 39 To Be Released On Tuesday
Google Rewriting Android's Binder In Rust With Promising Results
Btrfs Picks Up New Features For Linux 6.7
Systemd Working On "Storage Target Mode" Feature - Inspired By Apple macOS