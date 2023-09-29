Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 19+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
Intel Arrow Lake NPU Support Slides Into Linux 6.6 IVPU Driver
With the Arrow Lake NPU just needing new PCI IDs for the Intel IPVU driver and otherwise following the same driver code paths as the Meteor Lake NPU, adding this support was a safe addition for the ongoing Linux 6.6 cycle rather than waiting for the v6.7 merge window.
The Intel Arrow Lake NPU support was sent in today as part of the DRM fixes ahead of the Linux 6.6-rc4 release this weekend. This week's DRM fixes also include some IVPU 40xx updates for the VPU4/NPU with Lunar Lake, the generation after Arrow Lake.
With this pull request, Danilo Krummrich of Red Hat has also stepped up to agree in reviewing Nouveau DRM related patches. This comes with longtime Nouveau DRM maintainer Ben Skeggs of Red Hat recently stepping away from his role.