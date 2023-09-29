Intel Arrow Lake NPU Support Slides Into Linux 6.6 IVPU Driver

29 September 2023
With the Intel Arrow Lake NPU being very similar to Meteor Lake for this neural processing unit, the patches enabling that NPU for next-gen Intel Core CPUs was submitted as a "fix" for the ongoing Linux 6.6 cycle.

With the Arrow Lake NPU just needing new PCI IDs for the Intel IPVU driver and otherwise following the same driver code paths as the Meteor Lake NPU, adding this support was a safe addition for the ongoing Linux 6.6 cycle rather than waiting for the v6.7 merge window.

The Intel Arrow Lake NPU support was sent in today as part of the DRM fixes ahead of the Linux 6.6-rc4 release this weekend. This week's DRM fixes also include some IVPU 40xx updates for the VPU4/NPU with Lunar Lake, the generation after Arrow Lake.

With this pull request, Danilo Krummrich of Red Hat has also stepped up to agree in reviewing Nouveau DRM related patches. This comes with longtime Nouveau DRM maintainer Ben Skeggs of Red Hat recently stepping away from his role.
