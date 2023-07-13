Open-Source Graphics Driver Updates Begin Queuing For Linux 6.6

While less than one week has passed since the Linux 6.5 merge window ended and 6.5-rc1 being issued, there is already the first set of drm-misc-next changes submitted to DRM-Next of early open-source graphics/display driver changes geared for Linux 6.6 later this year.

An initial batch of drm-misc-next changes were sent this morning for queuing in DRM-Next until the Linux 6.6 merge window in about two month's time. Among the early Direct Rendering Manager driver changes for Linux 6.6 include:

- The Graphics Execution Manager (GEM) is gaining execution contexts to help with locking multiple GEM objects at a time.

- All DRM drivers will now be able to self-import their own DMA-BUF buffer objects by default. In turn this allows for wlroots-based Wayland compositors to work on DRM drivers that do not have a full PRIME implementation.

- The fbdev user-space interfaces are now entirely optional with hopes that Linux distributions moving forward will begin disabling them.

- Nouveau has gained improved vRAM detection.

- A Loongson display controller driver has been added that is just a kernel mode-setting driver for their Loongson display hardware with the LS7A1000/LS7A2000 chipsets and Loongson LS2K1000 / LS2K000 SoCs. This display hardware is also found in some Loongson BMCs.

More details on this first batch of changes for DRM-Next via this pull request while expect multiple more DRM-Next pull requests to come over the next roughly five features of feature development period.
