Open-Source Graphics Driver Updates Begin Queuing For Linux 6.6
An initial batch of drm-misc-next changes were sent this morning for queuing in DRM-Next until the Linux 6.6 merge window in about two month's time. Among the early Direct Rendering Manager driver changes for Linux 6.6 include:
- The Graphics Execution Manager (GEM) is gaining execution contexts to help with locking multiple GEM objects at a time.
- All DRM drivers will now be able to self-import their own DMA-BUF buffer objects by default. In turn this allows for wlroots-based Wayland compositors to work on DRM drivers that do not have a full PRIME implementation.
- The fbdev user-space interfaces are now entirely optional with hopes that Linux distributions moving forward will begin disabling them.
- Nouveau has gained improved vRAM detection.
- A Loongson display controller driver has been added that is just a kernel mode-setting driver for their Loongson display hardware with the LS7A1000/LS7A2000 chipsets and Loongson LS2K1000 / LS2K000 SoCs. This display hardware is also found in some Loongson BMCs.
More details on this first batch of changes for DRM-Next via this pull request while expect multiple more DRM-Next pull requests to come over the next roughly five features of feature development period.