Linux 6.6 Adds Support For Intel Agilex 5 FPGAs, Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2
The various Arm platform and SoC changes have been submitted for the ongoing Linux 6.6 merge window.
The Arm hardware changes this cycle aren't quite as heavy as we've seen in recent times, but there's still a few notable additions like adding mainline support for the Intel Agilex 5 FPGAs as well as the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2.
Among the SoC pull requests for Linux 6.6, the changes I found most interesting include:
- The Intel Agilex5 FPGA platform is now supported by the mainline kernel for this FPGA that includes an Arm Cortex-A76/A55 SoC combination.
- Support for the Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 (SM4450) as a new low-end mobile phone platform. The Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 supports up to 8 CPU cores at up to 2.2GHz, Qualcomm Adreno graphics, and other standard features for today's smartphones.
- Support for the Qualcomm IPQ5018 used in various Wireless Access Points (APs).
- Support for the TI AM62P5 SoC as a variant of the already-supported Sitara AM62x hardware.
- The SCMI driver now supports version 3.2 of the Arn System Control and Management Interface.
- HiSilicon Arm server chips have a new driver available for their HCCS system health interface.
Meanwhile the ARM64 changes for the CPU architecture code were also already submitted for Linux 6.6. When it comes to the ARM64/AArch64 additions there is now advertising of the hinted conditional branch support (HBC) for user-space, initial support for Coresight TRBE devices on ACPI-enabled systems, NUMA-awareness for the HiSilicon PCIe PMU driver, support for recent Arm Cortex PMUs, and various other updates.
