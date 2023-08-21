Linux 6.6 AMDGPU Driver To Expose Current & Average Power For Capable GPUs
On Friday AMD sent out another pull request of AMDGPU/AMDKFD driver changes for the upcoming Linux 6.6 merge window. With the Linux 6.5 release due out likely in one week and the cut-off having passed for new "feature" code for DRM-Next, this latest AMDGPU pull request was centered around bug-fixes but also with a few minor additions.
This pull provides fixes for the new FreeSync Panel Replay functionality, SMU 13.x fixes, allow users to force the run-time power management mode when displays are attached, and S0ix fixes.
New feature code in this pull is for allowing both the current and average power to be exposed via the hardware monitoring (HWMON) interface with Linux 6.6. With these latest AMDGPU HWMON patches for Linux 6.6 are some additional power-related metrics exposed to user-space.
That's it though from this latest pull request given the focus now being on bug-fixing ahead of the Linux 6.6 cycle getting underway. Earlier pull requests landed the new FreeSync Power Replay as an alternative to Panel Self Refresh (PSR), AMDGPU DC for RISC-V, more next-gen GPU enablement work, and various other fixes and low-level driver enhancements.
