Linux 6.5 Preps For IBM POWER's "DEXCR"

Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Kernel on 20 June 2023 at 06:14 AM EDT. Add A Comment
LINUX KERNEL
Patches being queued ahead of the upcoming Linux 6.5 kernel merge window prepare initial support for DEXCR that is found in recent Power ISA specifications.

DEXCR is short for the Dynamic Execution Control Register that allows for dynamically controlling execution behavior on a per-CPU basis. With the Dynamic Execution Control Register behavior around indirect branch target prediction and other speculation features can be changed, enabling of return-oriented-programming (ROP) protections, and other behavior can be modified via this special purpose register.

DEXCR was detailed in the Power ISA 3.1B (POWER 10) specification while to date it hasn't seen any specialized integration with the Linux kernel. But now there are patches slated to be introduced with Linux 6.5 begin adding in the DEXCR support. The initial patch has made it into powerpc/linux.git's "next" branch ahead of the Linux 6.5 kernel merge window. Besides that patch are several other patches related to this POWER DEXCR bring-up for those wishing more per-CPU core control over different behavior.


It's too bad though that POWER10 isn't as open-source friendly as POWER9 and thus remains out of reach for free software enthusiasts and the fully open hardware offerings produced by Raptor Computing.
Add A Comment
Related News
Linux 6.5 Adding Qualcomm Adreno 690 Open-Source GPU Support
Linux 6.4-rc7 Released With The Quiet Cycle Continuing
Linux x86 Boot Process Trying To Cleanup "Hay-Wire Circuits, Duct Tape & Super Glue"
Imagination PowerVR DRM Open-Source Driver Continues To Be Improved Upon
Meta Proposes Shared Workqueue For Linux's CFS - Small Throughput Win
Linux 6.4-rc6 Released: The Kernel Appears To Be In Good Shape
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
KDE Plasma 6 Has Reached The Point Of Being "Fairly Livable"
Firefox 116 Should Have Experimental PipeWire Camera Support
WSL 1.3.10 Brings Experimental Memory Reclaim, Updated DXCore & Linux Kernel
It's Recommended To Avoid Using The Open-Source NVIDIA Driver On Linux 6.3
Debian GNU/Hurd 2023 Released
Google Limiting IO_uring Use Due To Security Vulnerabilities
Linux x86 Boot Process Trying To Cleanup "Hay-Wire Circuits, Duct Tape & Super Glue"
GCC Lands AVX-512 Fully-Masked Vectorization