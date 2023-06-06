Show Your Support: Did you know that the hundreds of articles written on Phoronix each month are mostly authored by one individual? Phoronix.com doesn't have a whole news room with unlimited resources and relies upon people reading our content without blocking ads and alternatively by people subscribing to Phoronix Premium for our ad-free service with other extra features.
Linux 6.5 To Add Support For Some New AMD CCP Hardware
Following a recent patch series to provide "new hardware support", these AMD CCP driver patches have been queued into the cryptodev Git code ahead of the Linux 6.5 merge window opening up around the end of the month.
The patch series only refer to the additions as "some new CCP hardware" with no indication what generation of processors has this new cryptographic co-processor hardware. The patches add new PCI devices of 0x156E and 0x17E0 plus a patch to ensure proper platform doorbell interface usage rather than the mailbox registers.
As the new AMD CCP driver patches are from Mario, it's presumably for new Ryzen client processors. But whether if it's for the just-launched AMD Ryzen 7040 series mobile processors, the Ryzen 7020 C-Series, or some next-gen processors isn't clear at this point. It's quite possible for unreleased hardware given there isn't any mention of the products in the patches.
The AMD Cryptographic Co-Processor is a dedicated crypto block found on modern Ryzen/EPYC processors providing offloading of encryption operations like SHA and AES. Until the Linux 6.5 merge window opens up, these latest AMD CCP patches can be found in cryptodev-2.6.git.