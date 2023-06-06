Linux 6.5 To Add Support For Some New AMD CCP Hardware

Written by Michael Larabel in AMD on 6 June 2023 at 04:52 PM EDT. 1 Comment
AMD
The upcoming Linux 6.5 kernel is set to add support for some new hardware to AMD's decade-old cryptographic co-processor (CCP) driver.

Following a recent patch series to provide "new hardware support", these AMD CCP driver patches have been queued into the cryptodev Git code ahead of the Linux 6.5 merge window opening up around the end of the month.

The patch series only refer to the additions as "some new CCP hardware" with no indication what generation of processors has this new cryptographic co-processor hardware. The patches add new PCI devices of 0x156E and 0x17E0 plus a patch to ensure proper platform doorbell interface usage rather than the mailbox registers.

As the new AMD CCP driver patches are from Mario, it's presumably for new Ryzen client processors. But whether if it's for the just-launched AMD Ryzen 7040 series mobile processors, the Ryzen 7020 C-Series, or some next-gen processors isn't clear at this point. It's quite possible for unreleased hardware given there isn't any mention of the products in the patches.


The AMD Cryptographic Co-Processor is a dedicated crypto block found on modern Ryzen/EPYC processors providing offloading of encryption operations like SHA and AES. Until the Linux 6.5 merge window opens up, these latest AMD CCP patches can be found in cryptodev-2.6.git.
1 Comment
Related News
More AMD Heterogeneous System Patches Queued Ahead Of Linux 6.5
AMD Ready For Ryzen Linux Systems To Use AMD P-State Active Mode By Default
AMD Has Open-Source Ryzen AI Demo Code - But Only For Windows
Linux 6.5 Scheduler Patch Will To Help AMD Systems With Multiple LLCs Per Die
AMD Working On WiFi RFI Interference Mitigation For Linux
AMD Posts QDMA Linux Driver For Review
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
System76 Virgo Aims To Be The Quietest Yet Most Performant Linux Laptop
XFS Metadata Corruption On Linux 6.3 Tracked Down To One Missing One-Line Patch
Red Hat To Stop Shipping LibreOffice In Future RHEL, Limiting Fedora LO Involvement
System76's Coreboot Open Firmware Manages To Disable Intel ME For Raptor Lake
NVIDIA R535 Linux Beta Brings New Vulkan Extensions, DMA-BUF v4 Wayland Protocol
Linux 6.3.5 Released With XFS Metadata Corruption Fix
Debian 12 "Bookworm" Set For Release Next Week With Around 100 Known Bugs
Steam On Linux Use Ticked Higher In May, 25% Of Linux Gamers Are Using The Steam Deck