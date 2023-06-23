Linux 6.5 To Bring Better NUMA Awareness For The NFSD/RDMA Server
Among the early pull requests already submitted for the Linux 6.5 merge window that is expected to open next week are the Linux NFS server (NFSD) changes. Notable this cycle is the NFSD and RDMA server code having better NUMA awareness.
Oracle's Chuck Lever has been working on NUMA memory optimizations for the NFS/RDMA server code, which is now set to be merged for Linux 6.5. The changes ensure that memory for various purposes are now allocated on the node closest to the underlying device. These NUMA optimizations were made within the svcrdma code.
Along with better NUMA awareness for allocating pages and other objects, the Linux 6.5 NFSD code also has some observability enhancements and addresses a race condition when accepting a TCP socket.
The NFSD pull request was submitted this morning. Assuming Linus Torvalds isn't suddenly frightened by the overall good state of Linux 6.4, the stable kernel release should be out this Sunday followed by the opening of the Linux 6.5 merge window.
Add A Comment