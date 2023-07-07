Mediatek Gains Stateless AV1/HEVC Codecs, Intel Atom ISP Driver Getting Fit

Written by Michael Larabel in Multimedia on 7 July 2023 at 05:56 AM EDT. Add A Comment
MULTIMEDIA
The Linux 6.5 media subsystem updates were merged this week for the merge window that is wrapping up this weekend.

First up, the Mediatek Vcodec driver has added support for AV1 and HEVC/H.265 stateless video codecs. Great seeing the stateless codec support continuing to expand and be handled well by more media drivers.

The other big area of work for the media code in Linux 6.5 is continuing to improve the ATOMISP driver, the Atom ISP2 camera and MIPI sensor driver used by various older Intel notebooks. This Intel Atom camera driver was resurrected back in 2020 with Linux 5.8 after falling into disrepair after Intel engineers stopped maintaining it.

Thanks to the work of Red Hat's Hans de Goede and others, the Atom ISP driver has significantly improved over the past years. Now in Linux 6.5 this driver is "starting to look into a good shape." Dozens of Atom ISP patches were merged for this cycle.

A new media driver this cycle is "ov01a10" and is a V4L2 device driver for the OmniVision ov01a10 image sensor.

Other media subsystem updates include AV1 entropy helpers for the VeriSilicon driver, Tegra-Video now handles parallel input for Tegra20, and various fixes and other code enhancements. More details on the many media subsystem changes for Linux 6.5 via this pull.
Add A Comment
Related News
MIDI 2.0 Support, Intel Lunar Lake Audio & AMD SoundWire Additions For Linux 6.5
SVT-AV1 1.6 Squeezes Out Even More Performance For CPU-Based AV1 Encoding
Virtual PCM Test Driver Coming With Linux 6.5 To Help With Audio Testing & Fuzzing
FFmpeg Adds Support For Animated JPEG-XL
Dav1d 1.2.1 Released With More Performance Optimizations
MIDI 2.0 Driver Support Coming With Linux 6.5
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Rocky Linux Shares How They May Continue To Obtain The RHEL Source Code
The Current Challenges With Using Linux On Airplanes
AMD CPU Use Among Linux Gamers Approaching 70% Marketshare
Firefox 115 Now Available With Intel GPU Video Decoding On Linux
Linux's SLAB Allocator Is Officially Deprecated
Linus Torvalds Gets Coding To Improve Linux's User-Mode Stack Expansion
Ubuntu Maker Canonical Pulls In Control Of LXD
Steam On Linux Use Steady For June, ~40% Of Linux Gamers Are Using The Steam Deck