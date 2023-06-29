Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 18+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
Linux 6.5 Crypto Adds New AMD CCP Hardware, StarFive RISC-V Bits
The Linux kernel's cryptographic subsystem continues seeing expanded hardware support. Most notable with this v6.5 pull request is adding support for some new AMD CCP hardware. Though the patches don't spell out what AMD processors will have this new Cryptographic Co-Processor just that they are PCI devices 0x156E and 0x17E0 for the CCP devices. There are just some minor changes to AMD CCP as a result. Though given the developer involved, it's possible this new AMD CCP hardware is for recent or upcoming Ryzen client processors rather than on the EPYC server side. In any event, Linux 6.5 has support for some new AMD CCP hardware.
The AMD Crypto Co-Processor in general allows for offloading of various cryptographic algorithms, random number generation (RNG), and Zlib compression/decompression to this companion IP block on AMD CPUs.
Linux 6.5 in the crypto driver world has also enabled hash and HMAC support for the StarFive RISC-V SoC driver. There is additionally RSA algorithm support implemented too.
The crypto pull also has a new interface to allow gathering of raw entropy in jitter for debugging/profiling purposes. The other changes are mostly fixes and minor work on the crypto API and supported algorithms.