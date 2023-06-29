Linux 6.5 Crypto Adds New AMD CCP Hardware, StarFive RISC-V Bits

Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Kernel on 29 June 2023 at 05:56 AM EDT. 2 Comments
LINUX KERNEL
Herbert Xu has submitted the crypto subsystem updates for the ongoing Linux 6.5 merge window with new hardware support and some crypto API enhancements.

The Linux kernel's cryptographic subsystem continues seeing expanded hardware support. Most notable with this v6.5 pull request is adding support for some new AMD CCP hardware. Though the patches don't spell out what AMD processors will have this new Cryptographic Co-Processor just that they are PCI devices 0x156E and 0x17E0 for the CCP devices. There are just some minor changes to AMD CCP as a result. Though given the developer involved, it's possible this new AMD CCP hardware is for recent or upcoming Ryzen client processors rather than on the EPYC server side. In any event, Linux 6.5 has support for some new AMD CCP hardware.

AMD Ryzen CPU


The AMD Crypto Co-Processor in general allows for offloading of various cryptographic algorithms, random number generation (RNG), and Zlib compression/decompression to this companion IP block on AMD CPUs.

Linux 6.5 in the crypto driver world has also enabled hash and HMAC support for the StarFive RISC-V SoC driver. There is additionally RSA algorithm support implemented too.

The crypto pull also has a new interface to allow gathering of raw entropy in jitter for debugging/profiling purposes. The other changes are mostly fixes and minor work on the crypto API and supported algorithms.
2 Comments
Related News
Qualcomm Adreno 700 Series GPU Support Published For Open-Source Linux Driver
Many Intel & AMD Graphics Driver Updates For Linux 6.5: Intel VRR, More MTL, RDNA3 Overclocking
Linux 6.5 Brings Sub-NUMA Clustering Support For HPE SGI UV Servers
Linus Torvalds Takes On A Performance Patch: "I Relax By Playing With Inline Assembly"
Linux 6.5 Now Defaults To AMD P-State "Active" EPP For Modern Ryzen Systems
Building A Full Linux Debug Kernel Optimized From 53GB To 25GB Heap Use
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Red Hat Now Limiting RHEL Sources To CentOS Stream
Intel Releases x86-simd-sort 2.0 With Faster AVX-512 Sorting, New Algorithms
GCC Adopts A Code of Conduct
Valve Contracts Another Prominent Open-Source Linux Graphics Driver Developer
Linus Torvalds Takes On A Performance Patch: "I Relax By Playing With Inline Assembly"
Red Hat Tries To Address Criticism Over Their Source Repository Changes
Intel Arc Graphics Driver Change Leads To A Big Speed-Up Under Linux
AlmaLinux Figuring Out Path Forward Following RHEL Source Code Policy Change