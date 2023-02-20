Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 18+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
EROFS Gets Low-Latency Decompression For Much Better Performance
The EROFS pull request was sent in this morning for Linux 6.3 and is headlined by now offering per-CPU KThread decompression support for low-latency I/O handling to enhance application run-time performance.
The new codde for Linux 6.3 introduces the "EROFS_FS_PCPU_KTHREAD" Kconfig build time option for per-CPU KThread workers for performing async decompression to yield lower latency with the focus being on Android use. There is also a "EROFS_FS_PCPU_KTHREAD_HIPRI" Kconfig option added too for running those KThread workers at higher priority.
This new functionality yielded an 80% improvement in tests carried out by the EROFS developers. This is a very nice improvement compared to the EROFS workqueue implementation for decompression and was worked on by Google engineers.
The rest of the EROFS changes for Linux 6.3 are smaller improvements to this lightweight read-only file-system.