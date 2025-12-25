Fix On The Way For One Of The Linux 6.19 Regressions: 52.4% Scheduler Regression

Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Kernel on 25 December 2025 at 09:52 AM EST. 1 Comment
LINUX KERNEL
The Linux 6.19 kernel has been a bit bumpy in the scheduler department but at least one fix is on the way for addressing fallout.

Linux 6.19 does bring some nice performance improvements overall but during my early testing there were some regressions and I ended up bisecting some of them to the scheduler changes in Linux 6.19.

Intel's Kernel Test Robot did also report a scheduler regression with Schbench using a Phoronix benchmark run:
"kernel test robot noticed a 52.4% regression of pts.schbench.32.usec,_99.9th_latency_percentile"

That regression was spotted on this scheduler commit.

Queued a few days ago into the tip/tip.git's sched/core branch is sched/fair: Fix sched_avg fold to fix that reported 52.4% regression:
"After the robot reported a regression wrt commit: 089d84203ad4 ("sched/fair: Fold the sched_avg update"), Shrikanth noted that two spots missed a factor se_weight()."

That patch will presumably be sent in soon for the ongoing Linux 6.19 cycle.
1 Comment
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About The Author

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

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