Linux 6.19 Lands Fix For ARM64 EFI Systems Crashing On Boot

Written by Michael Larabel in Arm on 27 December 2025 at 05:58 AM EST. 9 Comments
ARM
Adding to the early headaches of Linux 6.19 with some regressions in performance and functionality were ARM64 hosts crashing on this in-development kernel version for those platforms using EFI. But a fix is now merged ahead of Linux 6.19-rc3 due out tomorrow.

It sure would be nice if more ARM64 hosts used EFI, especially in the single board computer (SBC) space but for now it's a more common trait for ARM64 Linux servers. In any event it turns out ARM64 EFI code was to blame for systems crashing when trying to boot the in-development Linux 6.19 kernel.

AmpereOne supports EFI booting


ARM64 hosts were hitting a null pointer dereference on boot. It turned out to be an ARM64-specific problem and was tracked down to a change in how ARM64 calls the EFI runtime services on this next version of the kernel. A one line patch was all that ended up being needed so a member of the EFI struct is properly initialized and avoid crashing ARM64 hosts on Linux 6.19.

The patch to fix ARM64 EFI hosts from crashing was merged on Friday and will be found in Sunday's Linux 6.19-rc3 release.
9 Comments
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Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

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