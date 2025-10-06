VFIO Platform Driver Saved From Removal, NVIDIA GB300 Support Added

Written by Michael Larabel in Virtualization on 6 October 2025 at 05:45 AM EDT. 1 Comment
VIRTUALIZATION
The VFIO subsystem updates were merged last week for the ongoing Linux 6.18 merge window.

While there was recently talk over marking the generic VFIO platform driver as deprecated with plans to eventually remove it from the mainline kernel, at least for now it's been saved. Some developers have stepped up to maintain the vfio-platform driver for now to avoid its deprecation/removal. Mostafa Saleh and Pranjal Shrivastava are the developers committing to maintaining the vfio-platform driver code.

VFIO platform ewaste slide


The vfio-fsl-mc and vfio-amba VFIO drivers though are unmaintained and expected to be removed in a future kernel release if no one steps up for maintaining that code.

A new addition to the VFIO code for Linux 6.18 is enabling NVIDIA GB300 support within the nvgrace-gpu vfio-pci variant driver. Just a new GB300 device ID is needed for that NVGrace-GPU VFIO driver support.

More details on the VFIO changes for Linux 6.18 via this pull.
1 Comment
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