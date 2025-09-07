Linux 6.17-rc5 Released With NVIDIA "Nouveau" Driver Stability Issues Addressed

Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Kernel on 7 September 2025 at 06:30 PM EDT. Add A Comment
LINUX KERNEL
Linux 6.17-rc5 is out for testing as the newest weekly release candidate as we near the stable Linux 6.17 release in late September.

Linux 6.17 changes merged this past week include an important stability fix for the open-source NVIDIA "Nouveau" graphics driver, preparing for the upcoming Rust 1.91 release due out in October, new x86 hardware support and device quirks, and even some PCMCIA fixes.

Linux 6.17-rc5 Git tag


Overall it's been a nice collection of fixes to land this week, especially for users of the Nouveau kernel driver for that open-source upstream NVIDIA GPU support.

Separately, this week also brought out Linus Torvalds criticized "Link: " tags in Git commits as "garbage" unless those links happen to provide any extra value beyond the patch message itself.

Linus Torvalds wrote in the 6.17-rc5 announcement:
"Things remain normal - both the diffstat and the commit counts look entirely sane. I'd claim that it's all small patches, but we do have one larger one: the DLink/Sundance driver was resurrected, so in between all the one- and few-liners, there's a revert that brings back 2k lines in the form that driver.

But if you ignore that one-off oddity, the rest is very much normal. As usual, it's half drivers (networking, gpu and sound stand out, although there's also some unusual pcmcia noise in the form of dead code removal).

The rest mostly is a mix of tooling (perf and selftests), some random filesystem, architecture and mm fixes. And other smaller stuff."

Linux 6.17 stable should be out by the end of September if all goes well. See our Linux 6.17 feature overview to learn more about all of the interesting changes in this kernel release.
Add A Comment
Related News
Linux Kernel Build Times Ready To Be Significantly Reduced With Latest Patches
Proposal Raised To Finally Standardize Video Memory Stats Reporting Under Linux
Linux Randomly Picking Idle CPU Cores Shows Modest Win On High Core Count Systems
New Linux Patches Improving Hibernation Speed In 2026
Linux 7.4 Could End Up Seeing Kernel Builds ~36% Faster, Incremental Builds ~70% Faster
Linux Patched For Silent User-Space Data Loss Bug That's Existed Since 2023
About The Author

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Void Linux Maintainer Orphans 100+ Packages Over AI Policy Dispute
Intel Reverses Decision To Cancel Their Open-Source Font Project
BFS File-System Being Removed For Linux 7.4
Patches Ready For AMDGPU HDMI 2.1 Enabled By Default With Linux 7.4 With FreeSync, VRR & ALLM
Debian 13.7 Released With Many Bug Fixes
Mold High Speed Linker Being Rewritten In Rust, Hopes To Be The Default Linker On Linux
Linux Patched For Silent User-Space Data Loss Bug That's Existed Since 2023
KDE Plasma 6.8 Beta Released With Many Great Improvements, Kup Backup Scheduler