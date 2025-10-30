Linux 6.17 Lands Fixes For Upcoming Rust 1.91

Written by Michael Larabel in Programming on 6 September 2025 at 04:08 PM EDT. 37 Comments
PROGRAMMING
Coming in today as the Rust "fixes" ahead of tomorrow's Linux 6.17-rc5 release is adjusting support for the upcoming Rust 1.91 compiler release.

Rust For Linux lead maintainer Miguel Ojeda sent in the batch of Rust fixes for Linux 6.17. The fixes are just preparing for the upcoming Rust 1.91 release:
"Two changes to prepare for the future Rust 1.91.0 release (expected 2025-10-30, currently in nightly): a target specification format change and a renamed, soon-to-be-stabilized 'core' function."

Just a few lines of code changed for making sure the Rust 1.91 compiler will be happy or those currently running Rust nightly builds and wanting to build out the Linux kernel's growing collection of Rust code. Conditional statements are added where needed for maintaining the pre-1.91 support.

Rust for Linux logo


Linus Torvalds merged the code a few minutes ago. More details on the changes coming to Rust 1.91 can be found via releases.rs.
37 Comments
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Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

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