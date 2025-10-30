Linux 6.17 Lands Fixes For Upcoming Rust 1.91
Coming in today as the Rust "fixes" ahead of tomorrow's Linux 6.17-rc5 release is adjusting support for the upcoming Rust 1.91 compiler release.
Rust For Linux lead maintainer Miguel Ojeda sent in the batch of Rust fixes for Linux 6.17. The fixes are just preparing for the upcoming Rust 1.91 release:
"Two changes to prepare for the future Rust 1.91.0 release (expected 2025-10-30, currently in nightly): a target specification format change and a renamed, soon-to-be-stabilized 'core' function."
Just a few lines of code changed for making sure the Rust 1.91 compiler will be happy or those currently running Rust nightly builds and wanting to build out the Linux kernel's growing collection of Rust code. Conditional statements are added where needed for maintaining the pre-1.91 support.
Linus Torvalds merged the code a few minutes ago. More details on the changes coming to Rust 1.91 can be found via releases.rs.
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