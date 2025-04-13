Linux 6.15-rc2 Released With An Assortment Of Fixes

Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Kernel on 13 April 2025 at 03:09 PM EDT. Add A Comment
LINUX KERNEL
One week after the Linux 6.15 merge window was capped off, the Linux 6.15-rc2 release is now available in rolling up all of the early fixes that were collected over the past week.

Among the fixes merged this week for Linux 6.15-rc2 include some Spectre RSB mitigation clean-ups for AMD/Intel processors and various graphics driver fixes including for a flickering issue on the Intel side while the AMDGPU driver squeezed in the device memory "DMEM" cgroups support. There was also a wide assortment of other random fixes throughout the codebase from the early Linux 6.15 kernel testing.

Linux 6.15-rc2 Git tag


Linus Torvalds wrote in the 6.15-rc2 announcement:
"Things look fairly normal. Yes, this was a larger-than-usual merge indow, but at least for now rc2 looks pretty much in line with normal statistics both when it comes to number of commits and to the diffstat. Nothing particularly stands out to me, but it's early in the release yet, so let's see how it goes...

About a quarter of the patch is selftests updates, which is perhaps a bit unusual but at the same time certainly not alarming.

Other than that, it's all pretty evenly spread out: drivers (gpu is about half of that), arch updates, core kernel and networking, filesystems, documentation. A little something for everybody, in other words."

See our Linux 6.15 feature overview to learn about all of the interesting changes for this kernel that will debut as stable around the end of May.
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Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

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