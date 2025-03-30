Lenovo ThinkEdge SE30 Watchdog Driver Coming For Linux 6.15

Written by Michael Larabel in Hardware on 30 March 2025 at 09:17 AM EDT. 1 Comment
HARDWARE
The watchdog subsystem changes have been submitted for the Linux 6.15 merge window that is now at the mid-way point.

Notable with the watchdog pull this cycle is adding a new watchdog driver for the Lenovo ThinkEdge SE30 platform as well as adding support for Allwinner A523 and NXP i.MX94 SoCs.

The Lenovo ThinkEdge SE30 is an edge client designed for enterprise automation tasks, smart retail / kiosks, and smart building deployments. The Lenovo ThinkEdge SE30 already works on Linux while for the Linux 6.15 there is this new "LENOVO_SE30_WDT" watchdog driver landing. This watchdog driver is useful particularly for IoT/edge-type deployments where resetting the system automatically when encountering problems is desired. A very useful addition for Lenovo ThinkEdge hardware with this new watchdog driver.

The Lenovo ThinkEdge platforms are powered by Intel Celeron or Core processors and by default ship with Microsoft Windows 10 IoT Enterprise but Ubuntu Linux is an available option.

The full list of watchdog driver changes for Linux 6.15 via today's pull request.
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Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

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