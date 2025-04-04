Linux 6.15 USB/Thunderbolt Changes Include The New PS883X Driver

Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Kernel on 4 April 2025 at 12:57 PM EDT. 1 Comment
LINUX KERNEL
Along with the staging updates, driver core, and char/misc merges this week for the areas of the kernel overseen by Greg Kroah-Hartman, he also sent out the USB and Thunderbolt updates for the Linux 6.15 kernel.

The USB/Thunderbolt changes for Linux 6.15 aren't too particularly exciting unless you are a customer of any of the newly-enabled hardware. Greg commented of the changes in the pull request:
"Here is the big set of USB and Thunderbolt driver updates for 6.15-rc1. Included in here are:

- Thunderbolt driver and core api updates for new hardware and features
- usb-storage const array cleanups
- typec driver updates
- dwc3 driver updates
- xhci driver updates and bugfixes
- small USB documentation updates
- usb cdns3 driver updates
- usb gadget driver updates
- other small driver updates and fixes"

When digging deeper into the USB/Thunderbolt patches, first up there is support for the Parade PS8830 USB Type-C Retimer. The Parade PS8830 is a re-timer for USB4, DisplayPort, and Thunderbolt 4 controlled via I2C. Typically this IC is used between a USB/DP PHY and the Type-C connector. Making this PS8830 addition more notable is that it's used by several Snapdragon X Elite laptops. The driver in its initial form for Linux 6.15 supports DisplayPort 4-lanes, DisplayPort 2-lanes + USB3, and USB3 modes of operation. This new driver is named ps883x.

USB cables


The USB DWC3 driver meanwhile has seen the DT bindings added for Rockchip RK3562 SoC support. There is also a DT addition for the USB DWC3 for the Samsung Exynos 7870 and Exynos 990.

The rest of the changes for the USB/Thunderbolt work in Linux 6.15 is relatively small and random. All of these changes have been merged to Linux 6.15 Git.
1 Comment
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