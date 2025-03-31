Linux 6.15 Wires Up SoundWire Bulk Register Access

Written by Michael Larabel in Multimedia on 31 March 2025 at 06:17 AM EDT. Add A Comment
MULTIMEDIA
The in-development Linux 6.15 kernel is continuing to enhance its support for MIPI's SoundWire specification for small audio peripherals with this two-pin, low-complexity audio interface.

One of the main new features for SoundWire in Linux 6.15 is enabling the Bulk Register Access (BRA) protocol. SoundWire Bulk Register Access allows for higher bandwidth operation by allowing more commands per frame. SoundWire Bulk Register Access (BRA) builds off the SoundWire Bulk Payload Transport (BPT) definitions. In Linux 6.15 this SoundWire BPT/BRA support has been wired up and now able to be used by the Intel SoundWire kernel driver. In future kernel cycles this BPT/BRA support will presumably be extended to other SoundWire drivers.

In addition to the BPT/BRA support, the other main item worth mentioning in the SoundWire updates this cycle is support on the AMD side for their ACP7.0 and ACP7.1 Audio Co-Processor platforms.

See this pull request for the full list of SoundWire feature updates for Linux 6.15.
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About The Author

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

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