Linux 6.15 Brings Support For New Sound Hardware, Continued SoundWire Improvements

Written by Michael Larabel in Multimedia on 27 March 2025 at 06:23 AM EDT. Add A Comment
MULTIMEDIA
Linux sound subsystem maintainer Takashi Iwai of SUSE has submitted all the feature updates slated for Linux 6.15. There is a lot of new audio hardware support and other enhancements that are now merged for this next kernel release.

The Linux 6.15 kernel is bringing support for AMD Audio Co-Processor 7.x (ACP7) IP, new Intel AVS audio modules, and a range of other sound hardware support including from the likes of Realtek and MediaTek. Plus there continues to be significant code churn around the SoundWire support. Takashi Iwai sums up the Linux 6.15 sound changes as:
We've received lots of commits at this time, as a result of various cleanup and refactoring works as well as a few new drivers and the generic SoundWire support. Most of changes are device-specific, little about the core changes. Some highlights below:

Core:
* A couple of (rather minor) race fixes in ALSA sequencer code
* A regression fix in ALSA timer code that may lead to a deadlock

ASoC:
* A large series of code conversion to use modern terminology for the clocking configuration
* Conversions of PM ops with the modern macros in all ASoC drivers
* Clarification of the control operations
* Prepartory work for more generic SoundWire SCDA controls
* Support for AMD ACP 7.x, AWINC WM88166, Everest ES8388, Intel AVS PEAKVOL and GAIN DSP modules, Mediatek MT8188 DMIC, NXP i.MX95, nVidia Tegra interconnects, Rockchip RK3588 S/PDIF, Texas Instruments SN012776 and TAS5770L, and Wolfson WM8904 DMICs

Others:
* Conversions of PM ops with the modern macros in the rest drivers
* USB-audio quirks and fixes for Presonus Studio, DJM-A9, CME
* HD-audio quirks and fixes ASUS, HP, Lenovo, and others

The HD audio quirks continue to be aplenty too and tend to be particularly important for some of the newer laptops from the likes of HP, ASUS, and Lenovo.

See this pull request for the list of now-merged sound patches for the Linux 6.15 kernel.
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