Running Linux 6.15 vs. 6.14 Performance With The AMD Ryzen AI 7 PRO 360

Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Kernel on 11 April 2025 at 01:42 PM EDT. 4 Comments
LINUX KERNEL
So far my testing this week of the Linux 6.15 kernel in its early, post-RC1 state has been going well. No major upsets, yet to uncover any significant performance regressions, and overall has been going smoothly with the many new features/changes in Linux 6.15.

I haven't come across any major performance change yet for general performance at large, unless talking specifics like the AMD INVLPGB with recent server CPUs, making use of IO_uring network zero-copy receive, etc. But in any event with each day/week I continue testing a mix of different systems on the Linux Git state in looking for any performance surprises whether they may be performance improvements or regressions.

Lenovo ThinkPad T14s Gen 6 AMD


Among the systems I tested recently with the Linux Git state was the Lenovo ThinkPad T14s Gen 6 with AMD Ryzen AI 7 PRO 360 (Zen 5, Strix Point) laptop that I have been using for a number of tests in recent days and in the coming week.
Linux 6.15 ThinkPad T14s G6

Compared to Linux 6.14 as shipped by Ubuntu 25.04, moving to the Linux 6.15 Git state as of a few days ago yielded no major changes.
Geometric Mean Of All Test Results benchmark with settings of Result Composite, Linux 6.15 ThinkPad T14s G6. Linux 6.15 Git was the fastest.

On a geo mean basis across 60+ benchmarks between the two kernels, there wasn't any measurable difference as a whole. But that's not too surprising given no widespread performance work in Linux 6.15 and the AMD Zen 5 / Strix Point platform support already being rather mature.
Linux 6.15 ThinkPad T14s G6

In a handful of tests that mostly come down to some synthetic micro-benchmarks like with the Stress-NG kernel micro-benchmarks, a few minor improvements were observed for this AMD Ryzen AI 7 PRO 360 laptop but that was about it. For the rest of the benchmarks the results were flat or within the margin of error. In any event for those interested the numbers can be found via this result page.
4 Comments
Related News
Linux Fixes AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 Regression Due To Cache Aware Scheduling
Google's C Binder Driver Removed With Rust Binder Ready For "Few Billion Devices"
Linux's Early Boot-Time Physical Memory Allocator Sees Big Speed-Up: ~268s To ~50ms
539 MM Patches Merged For Linux 7.4 From Optimizations To More DAMON
Linux 7.4 Merges Slab Updates With A Nice Performance Improvement
Linux 7.4 Power Management Preps For AMD Ryzen Zen 6 & Intel Rugged Panther Lake
About The Author

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Several Linux Kernel Vulnerabilities Accidentally Posted To Public Kernel Mailing List
Linus Torvalds' AI Code Improved: Huge Performance Wins With Reworked Code
Linus Torvalds Eliminates Unsafe __get_user() & __put_user() Functions In Linux 7.4
Linux's Early Boot-Time Physical Memory Allocator Sees Big Speed-Up: ~268s To ~50ms
Omarchy Gets The Web Browser Launching Faster By Avoiding XDG Overhead
Fedora 45 Hits A Second NO-GO: Not Releasing Until November
Linux 7.3 Released With Faster I/O Performance, AMD Zen 6 Preparations & More
17k Lines Of New Rust Kernel Code Heading Into Linux 7.4