RISC-V With Linux 6.15 Adds Support For BFloat16 "BF16" Instructions
Merged on Friday for the nearly-over Linux 6.15 merge window were the RISC-V CPU architecture updates for this next kernel release.
RISC-V with Linux 6.15 brings build improvements thanks to a re-architecting of the Kconfig build system options around RISC-V for selecting sub-architecture features.
For the Linux 6.15 kernel with RISC-V there is also support for building relocatable non-MMU kernels, support for huge PFNMAPS to improve TLB utilization, support for runtime constants, new RISC-V instructions supported, and a variety of fixes.
RISC-V in this next Linux kernel version adds support for a number of newer instructions including bfloat16, Zicbom, Zaamo, Zalrsc, Zicntr, and Zihpm. Yes, RISC-V is finally ready to go with its BFloat16 precision floating-point ISA support. The BF16 extensions were ratified for the RISC-V spec and now prepped for the necessary Linux kernel bits.
The full list of RISC-V architecture changes for the Linux 6.15 merge window can be found via this pull.
5 Comments