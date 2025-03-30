MIPS Lands Multi-Cluster Support In Linux 6.15 For The EyeQ6 SoC

Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Kernel on 30 March 2025 at 06:30 AM EDT. 2 Comments
LINUX KERNEL
While the upstream MIPS architecture is at a dead-end due to RISC-V, the Linux kernel code for the MIPS CPU architecture continues to improve for all the existing MIPS-based platforms out there. With Linux 6.15 there is new work for enhancing the Mobileye EyeQ6 SoC support.

Back in Linux 6.11 was the initial upstream support for the Mobileye EyeQ6 SoC that is designed for self-driving vehicles. For Linux 6.15 the MIPS code is seeing support for multi-cluster configurations and in turn enabling the multi-cluster mode on the EyeQ6 hardware. This code allows the EyeQ6's secondary CPU cluster to now be properly initialized and used with the mainline Linux kernel.

EyeQ6 diagram


The rest of the MIPS changes for Linux 6.15 via this pull request that was already merged amounts to small fixes and clean-ups.
2 Comments
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Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

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