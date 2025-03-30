MIPS Lands Multi-Cluster Support In Linux 6.15 For The EyeQ6 SoC
While the upstream MIPS architecture is at a dead-end due to RISC-V, the Linux kernel code for the MIPS CPU architecture continues to improve for all the existing MIPS-based platforms out there. With Linux 6.15 there is new work for enhancing the Mobileye EyeQ6 SoC support.
Back in Linux 6.11 was the initial upstream support for the Mobileye EyeQ6 SoC that is designed for self-driving vehicles. For Linux 6.15 the MIPS code is seeing support for multi-cluster configurations and in turn enabling the multi-cluster mode on the EyeQ6 hardware. This code allows the EyeQ6's secondary CPU cluster to now be properly initialized and used with the mainline Linux kernel.
The rest of the MIPS changes for Linux 6.15 via this pull request that was already merged amounts to small fixes and clean-ups.
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