FUSE File-Systems To Support Much Longer Filenames With Linux 6.15

Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Kernel on 1 April 2025 at 11:18 AM EDT. 7 Comments
LINUX KERNEL
All of the FUSE updates have been sent in for the in-development Linux 6.15 kernel for supporting file-systems in user-space.

Most notable with the FUSE changes for Linux 6.15 is enabling longer filenames. Currently there is a max of 1024 characters for filenames with FUSE but that is being increased with this next kernel version. The increase with Linux 6.15 puts it at one less than PATH_MAX, which is typically defined as 4096. Thus just one less than a 4x increase to the current filename limits for FUSE.

For those wondering if anyone actually uses longer than 1024 characters, it turns out this is a legitimate increase. The patch bumping the limit notes the increase is needed for dealing with Amazon/AWS S3 storage and its keys:
"Our file system has a translation capability for S3-to-posix. The current value of 1kiB is enough to cover S3 keys, but does not allow encoding of %xx escape characters. The limit is increased to (PATH_MAX - 1), as we need 3 x 1024 and that is close to PATH_MAX (4kB) already. -1 is used as the terminating null is not included in the length calculation."

The other changes in the FUSE pull request for Linux 6.15 include allowing the connection to the server to time out, returning "EPERM" if the server doesn't support creating hard links, fixing a possible race condition, and other small fixes.
7 Comments
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Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

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