Linux 6.15 To Ensure PlayStation 5 Controllers Use The Correct Driver

14 February 2025
A change queued up by an Amazon engineer ahead of the upcoming Linux 6.15 kernel cycle will ensure that PlayStation 5 controllers on Linux load with the correctly desired driver.

A few years ago Sony contributed PlayStation 5 controller support to their "hid-playstation" input driver for the Linux kernel. What's happening now is adding the Sony PS5 controller USB and Bluetooth device IDs to the HID quirks table to ensure the proper driver is bound to these controllers.

In some cases at least the PlayStation 5 controllers have been defaulting to using the HIDRAW driver rather than the hid-playstation driver. HIDRAW is the driver just providing user-space with raw interface access to USB/Bluetooth devices. This patch fixes things up in the HID quirks table to ensure the right driver is used with PlayStation 5 controllers.

That patch is in HID's "for-next" git branch making it material for the Linux 6.15 merge window opening in late March. The fix comes thanks to Amazon's Alex Henrie who is their "Wine specialist" and works on various Linux matters (presumably with an emphasis on Amazon Luna).
