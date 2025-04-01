Linux Driver Core Rust Bindings Updated Following Initial Developer Use

Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Kernel on 1 April 2025 at 06:43 AM EDT. 6 Comments
LINUX KERNEL
As part of the various areas of the kernel overseen by Greg Kroah-Hartman, on Sunday he sent out the driver core updates for the Linux 6.15 kernel. The driver core changes this cycle aren't too notable except for revising the Rust bindings now that more developers are attempting to use them.

With the Rust bindings for some of the core driver code in Linux 6.15, they reached a stage where "real" drivers can almost be written. Following developers attempting to leverage those Rust bindings introduced in Linux 6.15, some changes were deemed necessary to improve them and they've now been queued for Linux 6.15. Greg commented in Sunday's pull request:
"Rust binding updates for driver core, pci, and platform [buses], making more [functionality] available to rust drivers. These are all due to people actually trying to use the bindings that were in 6.14."

So there are more core driver Rust binding improvements to look forward to with Linux 6.15. This is on top of the main set of Rust updates for Linux 6.15 that were separately submitted and merged.

rusty hardware


In addition to updating these Rust bindings for new driver development, the driver core updates for Linux 6.15 also include greater Kernfs performance scaling due to RCU usage, continued faux bus tweaks for the Rust bindings, and other changes. See this pull request for more details on the driver core changes coming for Linux 6.15.
6 Comments
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Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

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