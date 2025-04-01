Linux Driver Core Rust Bindings Updated Following Initial Developer Use
As part of the various areas of the kernel overseen by Greg Kroah-Hartman, on Sunday he sent out the driver core updates for the Linux 6.15 kernel. The driver core changes this cycle aren't too notable except for revising the Rust bindings now that more developers are attempting to use them.
With the Rust bindings for some of the core driver code in Linux 6.15, they reached a stage where "real" drivers can almost be written. Following developers attempting to leverage those Rust bindings introduced in Linux 6.15, some changes were deemed necessary to improve them and they've now been queued for Linux 6.15. Greg commented in Sunday's pull request:
"Rust binding updates for driver core, pci, and platform [buses], making more [functionality] available to rust drivers. These are all due to people actually trying to use the bindings that were in 6.14."
So there are more core driver Rust binding improvements to look forward to with Linux 6.15. This is on top of the main set of Rust updates for Linux 6.15 that were separately submitted and merged.
In addition to updating these Rust bindings for new driver development, the driver core updates for Linux 6.15 also include greater Kernfs performance scaling due to RCU usage, continued faux bus tweaks for the Rust bindings, and other changes. See this pull request for more details on the driver core changes coming for Linux 6.15.
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