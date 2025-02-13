Device Trees For Apple T2 SoCs Slated For Upstreaming In Linux 6.15
While there has been the recent drama over upstream maintainership over Apple Silicon / Asahi Linux code, Sven Peter is continuing to move things forward for the upstream kernel and this week sent out a set of Apple SoC DeviceTree updates intended for the upcoming Linux 6.15 kernel cycle.
As part of this initial set of Apple SoC DeviceTree updates intended for Linux 6.15, there are the DT files for the Apple T2 SoCs used in pre-M1 x86 machines. Plus DT additions for CPUFreq and PMGR nodes for a number of pre-M1 Apple iDevice SoC DTs.
The T2 SoC DT patches authored by Nick Chan are described as:
"Add DTS files for the T2 SoC and the following devices based on it:
- Apple T2 MacBookPro15,2 (j132)
- Apple T2 iMacPro1,1 (j137)
- Apple T2 MacBookAir8,2 (j140a)
- Apple T2 MacBookAir8,1 (j140k)
- Apple T2 MacBookPro16,1 (j152f)
- Apple T2 MacPro7,1 (j160)
- Apple T2 Macmini8,1 (j174)
- Apple T2 iMac20,1 (j185)
- Apple T2 iMac20,2 (j185f)
- Apple T2 MacBookPro15,4 (j213)
- Apple T2 MacBookPro16,2 (j214k)
- Apple T2 MacBookPro16,4 (j215)
- Apple T2 MacBookPro16,3 (j223)
- Apple T2 MacBookAir9,1 (j230k)
- Apple T2 MacBookPro15,1 (j680)
- Apple T2 MacBookPro15,3 (j780)
The Apple T2 is an A10-based security chip found on some Intel Macs from 2017 onwards. On models with a touchbar, the touchbar's display is wired to it. These devices have no offical names, the naming scheme is from libirecovery."
Those interested can see this SoC DT pull request for all the details. There still is several weeks to go until the Linux 6.15 merge window opens in late March, so we'll see what more Apple code may still make it into Linux 6.15... Outside of the DT scope, new Apple Touch Bar drivers are also slated for this next version of the Linux kernel.
