ARM64 SMT Run-Time Controls Staged Ahead Of Linux 6.15

Written by Michael Larabel in Arm on 18 March 2025 at 06:47 AM EDT. 3 Comments
ARM
If you happen to have a rare ARM64 platform with Simultaneous Multi-Threading (SMT) support, with the upcoming Linux 6.15 kernel there is set to finally be run-time SMT controls similar to the functionality long available on x86/x86_64 processors.

Since 2023 HiSilicon has been working on SMT run-time controls for ARM64 Linux to be able to offline sibling threads at run-time in situations where desired and to bring the SMT support back online as needed. The ARM64 SMT controls have been revised since that point and now finally in 2025 the support is set to be upstreamed.

Queued by way of the ARM64 Linux Git branch "for-next/core", those ARM64 SMT control patches were queued up this past week -- along with the renewed use of KPTI mitigations on some newer Arm processors.

HiSilicon SoC graphic


The patches provide SMT run-time controls for both OF-based systems and ACPI-based systems. With Linux 6.15+ if running on an ARM64 processor that makes use of SMT, the /sys/devices/system/cpu/smt/control interface can be used for controlling the SMT state. Among the few ARM SoCs currently shipping with SMT is HiSilicon's Kunpeng 930 and thus their motivation for getting this run-time control support into the mainline kernel.
3 Comments
Related News
Clearing Out Linux's Old 32-bit ARM Platform Code Is Itself A Challenge
Removing Drivers For Outdated ARM Platforms Will Lighten The Kernel By ~247k Lines
The Linux Kernel Planning To Remove Around ~55k Lines Of Old ARM Platform Code
Linux 7.3 Deprecates Many Older 32-bit ARM Platforms, Orphans Hundreds Of Drivers
ARM64 BBML3 Feature Ready With Linux 7.3, NVIDIA Olympus Workarounds
Qualcomm Posts Linux Patches For Kuno SoC Support: Cortex-A7 Platform In 2026
About The Author

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Fedora Discussion Raises The Idea Of Replacing LibreOffice With Collabora Office
Linux Kernel Developers Consider Adding AGENTS.md To Help Guide AI/LLM Agents
Microsoft Announces General Availability Of WSLC: Linux Containers On Windows
Siemens Slams The Door Shut On Promising Open-Source Radioss Project
MM Change Slated For Linux 7.4 Yields +22904539.81% In One Metric, More Modest Wins In Others
Linux Kernel's LZ4 Compression Code Being Resynced For Better Performance & Cleanliness
EDG C/C++ Front-End Open-Sourced
Patches Posted For Enabling NVMe On All Apple M3 Based SoCs With Linux