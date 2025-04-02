Linux 6.15 Further Improves AMD P-State Driver, Intel Dev Tackles A ~50% SPEC Regression

Linux power management and ACPI subsystems maintainer Rafael Wysocki last week sent out the assortment of ACPI/PM material for the new Linux 6.15 kernel cycle. The AMD P-State driver continues to be heavy with its code churn and there have been various other optimizations and code clean-ups. The CPUIdle Menu governor also received some performance tuning worth mentioning.The AMD P-State driver continues seeing a variety of optimizations so it functions more efficiently and ultimately more well-runded. There is work in Linux 6.15 to avoid carrying out the same writes multiple times and needlessly caching some variables. The AMD P-State driver also went through a locking overhaul and other low-level code improvements.

"This work had been triggered by a report that commit 0611a640e60a ("eventpoll: prefer kfree_rcu() in __ep_remove()") had caused the critical-jOPS metric of the SPECjbb 2015 benchmark to drop by around 50% even though it generally reduced kernel overhead. Indeed, it was found during further investigation that the total interrupt rate while running the SPECjbb workload had fallen as a result of that commit by 55% and the local timer interrupt rate had fallen by almost 80%.

...

This series turns out to restore the SPECjbb critical-jOPS metric on affected systems to the level from before commit 0611a640e60a and it also happens to increase its max-jOPS metric by around 3%."