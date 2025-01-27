Laptop Improvements & More AMD Driver Features Merged For Linux 6.14
The x86 platform driver updates have been merged for the ongoing Linux 6.14 merge window. As usual the x86 platform driver updates are predominantly to benefit the many different Intel/AMD laptops out there with various OEM vendor features/functionality. Plus within the platform-drivers-x86 space is a growing number of AMD SoC drivers for not only laptops but also desktops/servers.
Among the x86 platform driver highlights for Linux 6.14 are:
- The Acer WMI driver now supports the PH14-51, PH16-72, and Nitro AN515-58 laptops. The Acer WMI driver now also has proper hardware monitoring (HWMON) support.
- The ACPI Platform Profile code can now register multiple platform profile handlers concurrently, support reporting "custom" profile for configurations outside the pre-defined profile, and more.
- The AMD Host System Management Port (HSMP) driver adds support for the HSMP v7 protocol.
- The AMD PMC driver now supports Family 1Ah Model 70h Zen 5 processors. The AMD PMC driver also adds STB support with Ryzen desktop processors.
- The AMD Platform Management Framework (PMF) driver now supports custom BIOS inputs using the PMF-TA trusted application code. There is also support for passing sensor data from the AMD Sensor Fusion Hub (SFH) to the PMF-TA.
- Accelerometer support for the Dell Latitude E6330 and E6430 systems along with the Dell XPS 9550 laptop.
- The HP WMI driver adds fan and thermal support for the HP Victus 16-s1000 gaming laptop.
- The Lenovo ThinkPad ACPI driver adds support for the Phone Link key.
More details on all of these interesting x86 platform driver changes via this Git pull. Linux 6.14 kernel benchmarks will begin in the coming days at Phoronix.
