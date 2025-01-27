Laptop Improvements & More AMD Driver Features Merged For Linux 6.14

Written by Michael Larabel in Hardware on 27 January 2025 at 06:58 AM EST. Add A Comment
HARDWARE
The x86 platform driver updates have been merged for the ongoing Linux 6.14 merge window. As usual the x86 platform driver updates are predominantly to benefit the many different Intel/AMD laptops out there with various OEM vendor features/functionality. Plus within the platform-drivers-x86 space is a growing number of AMD SoC drivers for not only laptops but also desktops/servers.

Among the x86 platform driver highlights for Linux 6.14 are:

- The Acer WMI driver now supports the PH14-51, PH16-72, and Nitro AN515-58 laptops. The Acer WMI driver now also has proper hardware monitoring (HWMON) support.

- The ACPI Platform Profile code can now register multiple platform profile handlers concurrently, support reporting "custom" profile for configurations outside the pre-defined profile, and more.

- The AMD Host System Management Port (HSMP) driver adds support for the HSMP v7 protocol.

- The AMD PMC driver now supports Family 1Ah Model 70h Zen 5 processors. The AMD PMC driver also adds STB support with Ryzen desktop processors.

- The AMD Platform Management Framework (PMF) driver now supports custom BIOS inputs using the PMF-TA trusted application code. There is also support for passing sensor data from the AMD Sensor Fusion Hub (SFH) to the PMF-TA.

- Accelerometer support for the Dell Latitude E6330 and E6430 systems along with the Dell XPS 9550 laptop.

- The HP WMI driver adds fan and thermal support for the HP Victus 16-s1000 gaming laptop.

- The Lenovo ThinkPad ACPI driver adds support for the Phone Link key.

More details on all of these interesting x86 platform driver changes via this Git pull. Linux 6.14 kernel benchmarks will begin in the coming days at Phoronix.
Add A Comment
Related News
Desktop Motherboards Continue Playing Catch-Up For Linux Monitoring Support
Intel THC, Wacom PCI Device & SteelSeries Arctis 9 Support Land In Linux 6.14
Linux 6.14 Drops EFI's Long Obsolete UGA Protocol
x86 32-bit Operating Systems Aren't Dead Yet: New Linux Patches Improve 32-bit PAE
Linux 6.14 Adds Support For The Microsoft Copilot Key Found On New Laptops
Linux 6.14 Landing Support For FPGA Support On AAEON UP Maker Boards
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
AMD Announces The AMDGPU Composition Stack "ACS" For Advanced Linux Desktop Features
ISD: A New Interactive Way For systemd Management
More Rust Code Is Coming For Linux 6.14 Along With Hitting Another "Major Milestone"
Linux 6.13 Released With AutoFDO + Propeller, AMD Changes & Broader Apple Support
Several Linux DRM Drivers Orphaned Due To Developer Health
Wine 10.0 Released With Native Wayland Support, Better HiDPI
x86 32-bit Operating Systems Aren't Dead Yet: New Linux Patches Improve 32-bit PAE
Much Faster Suspend & Resume For Some Systems With Linux 6.14