Linux 6.14-rc7 To Support A Few More Gaming Controllers

Ahead of the Linux 6.14-rc7 kernel release later today, a set of input subsystem updates were merged overnight that add in support for a few more gaming controllers.Given that these latest controller additions amount to new vendor/device ID additions to the common XPad driver, these new additions are safe for squeezing into the ongoing Linux 6.14 kernel cycle.

First up, the ZOTAC Gaming Zone controller will now be supported by the mainline kernel as the input controls for ZOTAC's 2024 gaming handheld release. The ZOTAC Gaming Zone handheld launched many months ago powered by an AMD Ryzen 7 8840U and unfortunate that only now this device ID addition to the XPad driver is materializing in the mainline kernel.