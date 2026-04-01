Linux 6.14-rc7 To Support A Few More Gaming Controllers
Ahead of the Linux 6.14-rc7 kernel release later today, a set of input subsystem updates were merged overnight that add in support for a few more gaming controllers.
Given that these latest controller additions amount to new vendor/device ID additions to the common XPad driver, these new additions are safe for squeezing into the ongoing Linux 6.14 kernel cycle.
First up, the ZOTAC Gaming Zone controller will now be supported by the mainline kernel as the input controls for ZOTAC's 2024 gaming handheld release. The ZOTAC Gaming Zone handheld launched many months ago powered by an AMD Ryzen 7 8840U and unfortunate that only now this device ID addition to the XPad driver is materializing in the mainline kernel.
The XPad driver for Linux 6.14-rc7 also is adding support for the TECNO Pocket Go.
This pull request also corrects the name of the "QH Controller" that a Valve developer submitted to the Linux kernel back in January. As since covered, that controller is actually for the Lenovo Legion Go S controller. With SteamOS coming to that Lenovo gaming handheld, Valve had snuck in the controller support early to the Linux kernel under the "QH Controller" name while now is updated to properly reflect the real device name.
The input pull request also added support to the Linux kernel today for the BitDo SN30 Pro, Hyperkin X91, and Gamesir G7 SE controllers.
See this pull for the now-merged input / controller additions to be found in today's Linux 6.14-rc7 kernel release.
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