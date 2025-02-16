Linux 6.14-rc3 Released With Faux Bus & Various Fixes
Linus Torvalds just released Linux 6.14-rc3 as the newest weekly release candidate for Linux 6.14 that will debuting as stable before the end of March.
With this week's Linux 6.14-rc3 kernel beyond the usual fixes there is one notable feature addition, as explained earlier today on Phoronix when the code was merged. Linux 6.14-rc3 adds in the Faux Bus for simple devices/drivers moving forward that can get by without having to create a full platform device driver. This faux bus has come together in the past few weeks and is ready with both C and Rust language bindings.
Among the usual assortment of bug fixes this week, Linux 6.14-rc3 does fix ACPI Platform Profile support for newer AMD Ryzen powered Lenovo ThinkPads. Linux 6.14-rc3 also brings yet more fixes for Bcachefs.
There are many exciting Linux 6.14 features for this kernel debuting as stable by late March. Linux 6.14 in store is the planned kernel version for the likes of Ubuntu 25.04 this spring.
